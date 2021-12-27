Billie Lourd remembers mother Carrie Fisher on the 5th anniversary of her death

Actress Billie Lourd posted an Instagram on the fifth anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher's death that reflects on her grief process.

In the caption of a throwback photo of her and the Star Wars icon posing with a koala, the American Horror Story star writes, "​​I'm in a different stage of grief in each moment of every day. My grief is a multi-course meal with many complicated ingredients. An amuse bouche of bargaining followed by an anger appetizer with a side of depression, acceptance for the entree and of course a little denial for dessert."

She emphasizes that for anyone grieving, the answer to what stage of grief they're in "is never simple," and that "there is no 'should' in grief — grief just is whatever it is for you and that is how it 'should be.'"

Fisher died of a heart attack on Dec. 27, 2016, and her mother (Lourd's grandmother), actress Debbie Reynolds, died one day later.

On her post, which was published on Dec. 26 for American viewers, Lourd jokes "for anyone wondering why I'm posting this on the 26th it's the 27th here down unda (aka Tomorrowland) so what better thing to post for my Momby's Australian death anniversary (4 words I never thought I'd be putting next to each other?!?) than this picture of her and I with a koala!?"

Barry King/WireImage Mother and daughter Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd.

The actress concludes her post with the message: "sending my love to anyone out there who needs it."

Actor Mark Hamill joined Lourd in honoring his Star Wars costar Fisher by posting a brief message on social media that references her role as Leia in the massive film franchise.

It reads, "In loving memory of our Princess Carrie Fisher."

