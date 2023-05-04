Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony with 'Star Wars' Dress

Lourd's dress was adorned with a photo of Fisher as her iconic character, Princess Leia

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

It was an emotional day in Hollywood on Thursday when late actress Carrie Fisher received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress — who famously portrayed Princess Leia in Star Wars and died in 2016 — was honored by her daughter, Billie Lourd, who arrived at the ceremony wearing a dress with Fisher as Leia on it.

Lourd's graphic-print piece featured a nearly life-size rendition of Fisher on the skirt, while the bodice had a metallic finish, fitting for a galaxy far, far away.

David Livingston/Getty Billie Lourd honors mom Carrie Fisher on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Related:Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

The tributes to Fisher didn't stop there, though. Lourd also showed love to her mom and Star Wars with her manicure. She had all her nails painted black with bright white stars. Two accent nails, though, depicted Princess Leia and the symbol for the Rebel Alliance.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Fisher — who died just one day before her mother, Debbie Reynolds — will join her Star Wars costars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the popular tourist attraction on Hollywood Boulevard. It only made sense for her ceremony to be on May the 4th — Star Wars day.

Lourd, 30, accepted Fisher's star in her honor and spoke to the crowd gathered about her mom. Though Lourd noted that her mother used to tell her that you weren't famous until you were a Pez dispenser, Lourd said she believes you aren't famous until you have your own star.

"Like most kids, I grew up thinking my mom was a little bit — okay a lot — embarrassing," Lourd continued. "She tried to alter my opinion by showing me this cool movie she was in, Star Wars. I don't know if any of you've ever heard of it. I haven't. She used to love to tell the story that every time she tried to put it on I would roll my eyes and yell, 'It's too loud Mommy.' "

Chris Pizzello/AP Photo Billie Lourd wears a Carrie Fisher dress for her late mom's Walk of Fame star ceremony

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lourd also sweetly shared that her mom was so special to not just their family, but everyone everywhere.

Story continues

"My mom was glitter," Lourd shared. "She covered her world in it both literally and metaphorically. She left a mark of her sparkle on everyone she met."

Fisher's star is right near the stars of Ford and Hamill. All three stars are located in the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near where the original Star Wars film debuted in 1977.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.