Billie Lourd Celebrates Husband's 30th Birthday: 'You Make Me the Giddiest Gal in the Universe'

Shafiq Najib
·3 min read
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell attend The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Billie Lourd is one proud wife!

On Sunday, the Scream Queens star shared a lovely post via Instagram in honor of her husband Austen Rydell's 30th birthday.

"Happy triple decade to my HUSBAND (whoaaa still feels super cool to say that out loud ok fine type it out loud is typing out loud a thing?)," Lourd, 29, wrote in the caption alongside a picture of the pair from their intimate wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.

RELATED: How Billie Lourd's Wedding Dress and 'Something Blue' Honored Her Late Mom Carrie Fisher

"I don't think I ever made this face till I met you?! You make me the giddiest gal in the universe (yes I said giddy no it's not a ✨hip✨ word to use but it's the only one that captures how you make me feel)," she continued. "Anyway I'm not gonna write a novel on this here instagram post but I could write a whole stack o' novels about how much I love you!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDI!!!"

Last month, the couple, who shares 1-year-old son Kingston Fisher, tied the knot at a destination wedding in front of friends and family.

Lourd's American Horror Story costar Leslie Grossman posted an Instagram Story after attending the event in which she said, "Billie and Austen's wedding weekend is over, which is so sad 'cause it was the most fun." She then held up a trophy and added, "But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."

Rydell, 29, and Lourd got engaged in June 2020, and they welcomed their first baby together later that year in September.

"She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!?," Rydell captioned a gallery of photos at the time, announcing their engagement.

The actress reconnected with Rydell in 2017 after they dated when they were younger. They were first spotted together again in October of that year, and Rydell accompanied the actress on her family trip to Norway on the anniversary of the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher with Matching Tattoo on Her Birthday

During an appearance on her stepdad Bruce Bozzi's SiriusXM show Quarantined with Bruce in January 2021, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress recalled Rydell being a good support system throughout her pregnancy, calling him the "best dad in the world."

"He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages ... [he] did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. I think it prepared us to be the best parents," she shared.

