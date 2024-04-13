Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter earn GB win over France

Emma Raducanu withstood a late surge from France's Diane Parry to secure Great Britain's place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Raducanu came from a set down to hold a 5-2 lead in the third set and had two match points on serve before being pegged back by an inspired Parry.

But Raducanu kept her nerve to win 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-1) and give Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead in Le Portel.

Katie Boulter earlier beat Clara Burel 7-5 6-0 to put GB ahead.

This was a superb victory for Britain, who were facing a tough task away against a French team that mixed clay-court experience with youthful exuberance.

However, Raducanu led the way for Britain, staging comebacks in both her singles ties to beat French number one Caroline Garcia and then Parry.

Saturday's win for former US Open champion Raducanu followed a superbly gritty performance from Boulter, who put aside a chastening loss to Parry on Friday to return and beat Burel in convincing fashion.

An emotional Raducanu teared up at the end, sharing a warm hug with Parry before the British team celebrated together.

More to follow

[BBC]