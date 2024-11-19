Billie Jean King Cup LIVE! Latest score and updates as Raducanu leads Great Britain against Slovakia

Great Britain vs Slovakia - LIVE!

Great Britain look to reach the final of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time since 1981 as they face Slovakia. The winner of this semi-final tie will face Jasmine Paolini’s Italy for the title tomorrow, as the team event reaches the business end.

It has been a dominant showing from the British side so far in Malaga. Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter have both won their two singles matches without dropping a set, meaning the doubles pairing of Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls has not yet been required. Germany were beaten to kick the campaign off, before defending champions Canada were swatted aside on Sunday.

Anne Keothavong’s team are favourites to beat Slovakia, who edged past the United States in the first round of these finals and then upset Australia to reach the last-four. Unlike Great Britain they have won this event before, back in 2002. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Great Britain vs Slovakia latest news

Start time: 11am GMT

How to watch: BBC iPlayer

09:33 , Matt Verri

Italy are through to the Billie Jean King Cup final for the second year in a row.

The four-time champions were beaten by Canada 12 months ago, but they have the chance to go one step further this.

Lucia Bronzetti got Italy off to the perfect start in their semi-final tie against Poland, beating Magda Linette in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek, though, took it to a deciding doubles rubber, beating Jasmine Paolini 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Swiatek and Paolini both played in that doubles match, one the Italians won 7-5 7-5 despite having trailed 5-1 in the second set.

Indomitable Italy! 🇮🇹



Errani and Paolini come back from being down 1-5 to win the second set 7-5 and secure the tie 2-0 for @federtennis 🤯#BJKCup pic.twitter.com/oRgPqJX7OP — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 18, 2024

How to watch Great Britain vs Slovakia

09:25 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Great Britain vs Slovakia will be broadcast by the BBC on the Red Button.

Live stream: The tie will be available to watch in full on the BBC Sport website and app, and BBC iPlayer.

Live coverage: You can follow the tie in full today right here with us!

When is Great Britain vs Slovakia

09:18 , Matt Verri

The semi-final tie between Great Britain and Slovakia is set to begin at 11am GMT this morning.

Raducanu will once again play the first singles match, with Boulter then following her on court.

If a doubles rubber is required, British duo Olivia Nicholls and Heather Watson are likely to be the pairing.

Good morning!

09:11 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Great Britain vs Slovakia in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals!

The British team are within touching distance of a first final appearance since 1981, but Slovakia have impressed themselves so far in Malaga.

We’ll have all the build-up right here before full coverage of the tie, with Emma Raducanu first up for Great Britain.