Billie Gene Duncan Foster, ‘Tie Lady’ and retired Kansas City educator, dies at 88

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a new weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

You could always hear the sounds of jazz singer Nancy Wilson or the “King of Gospel” James Cleveland playing in the background as Billie Gene Duncan Foster fulfilled orders for neck ties. Foster was a well-known seamstress in the community, referred to as the “Tie Lady” in the late ‘60s and ‘70s.

“Aunt Bill had style and taste,” said Joyce Hill, a neighbor who lived across the street. “She was an excellent seamstress.”

Sewing her own clothes and always dressed to the nines, Foster’s daughter, Shelly Foster, says her mom made everything, and loved to shop at Vogue Fabrics Store located on McGee to pull the finest fabrics. Foster not only made and sold ties, she also sewed fur coats and hanky sets.

“She would dress my brother and I in matching outfits,” Shelly Foster said. “She taught her kids to sew,” she added.

Sewing coupled with teaching was a double passion for Foster that led to her career in education as a Home Economics Teacher.

“There was always a teaching moment with mom,” Shelly Foster said.

Billie Foster died on May 26. She was 88 years old.

Billie Foster

Foster was born on Nov. 9, 1932, to Alexander Duncan and Hennie Lee in Little Rock, Arkansas.

After losing her mom at the age of six, Foster and her two sisters went to live with their Aunt Lue who raised them. The family moved to Kansas City when Foster was a teenager.

Shelly Foster said education was extremely important to her mother — especially after she learned that her Aunt Lue was denied the opportunity to be the Valedictorian of her class because she was black. Once Foster graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950, her Aunt Lue washed and iron to put Foster and her sisters through college.

Foster attended Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She later earned her master’s degree from UMKC, as well as her education specialist degree.

Story continues

“She poured her heart into education,” Shelly Foster said. “My mother took full advantage of that because she knew how important education was to Aunt Lue.”

Foster’s teaching career began at W.W. Yates Elementary School.

“Her first class she had them two years in a row,” Shelly Foster said.

Her fifth grade class did so well and loved her so much, she was asked to teach them as sixth graders as well.

“She was everyone’s loving, nurturing and fun mother figure. Whenever you were in her presence, she made you feel like you were special and destined for greatness,” Phyllis Woodson, a former student of Foster’s said. “Without a doubt the majority of her students became successful and outstanding citizens. Her love and devotion to her students carried on well past her days in the classroom.”

Many of Foster’s students remained in contact with her even years after graduating.

“I asked them why they’d stayed in contact with my mom after all of these years,” Shelly Foster said. “They said ‘I can read and write and I have the job I have to today because your mom cared enough about me to make me learn’.”

Foster was described by her students as the village raising the neighborhood. She was about community and being a role model.

“Every summer she was like the camp director. She would load as many of us as the infamous red Catalina would hold, and off we would go,” Hill said. “To the park, swimming, vacation bible school or any public event for kids. She would tool the Catalina around the city with the top down as she waved and blew her horn.”

Hill said being an educator was not just a career, but a calling for Foster. She taught her kids wisdom and knowledge, and did it effortlessly whether at work, at home, at church or in the community.

After W.W. Yates, Foster was asked to run the home economics department at the Jackson County Juvenile Justice Center

“Everyone knew how well she sewed and how well she was with children,” Shelly Foster said. “She was there until she retired.”

Foster said her mom was bigger than life and selfless. She unselfishly gave of herself to biological family as well as extended family.

“‘Mrs. Fos’ treated me like one of her own children and hence, that became the rock-solid basis of our relationship,” Terry Williams Fond said. “Mrs. Fos was a loving, doting, and caring mother to all of us.” He added.

During Foster’s life, she was a lifelong member of Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church as well as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

She is survived by her children, Shelly Foster and Maurice Foster; grandchildren Crystalyn Foster-Franklin, Maurice Greene-Foster, Maurissa Foster; great grandchildren Dalton Foster, Jordyn Foster; great great granddaughter, Joegina Lynn Savage. And a host of nieces, nephews, close friends and students at W.W. Yates and the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Other remembrances

Martha Finney

Martha Finney

Martha Finney, a care provider and photo collector, died on June 12. She was 92 years old.

Finney was born on Jan. 22, 1929. She was a twin and the youngest of five children born to Lester and Lemmie Briscoe.

Raised in Boonville, Missouri, Finney relocated to Moberly, Missouri, and then Kansas City area in 1960.

On February 28, 1976, she dedicated her life to Christ. She attended Greater Holy Temple Church of God in Christ where she remained a member until she died.

Finney was a homemaker, retiring as a care provider for the Marian Grossman Family.

She enjoyed collecting and displaying photos of family and friends. Family sais she had great memories and funny stories to share about those she loved.

Finney is survived by two sons, James Estill and Michael Finney; two granddaughters, Michelle Ndiaye and Christel Brown; multiple great grandchildren; great, great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Damiond Carr

Damiond Carr

Damiond Carr, who had a passion for remodeling homes, died on May 20. He was 47.

Carr was born on April 4, 1974 to Mary Carr and Danny Walker.

He attended school at D.A. Holmes, Wendell Phillips Elementary, Lincoln Middle, and Central High School. Carr received his high school diploma from Centennial Academy.

He worked for a time in the shipping department at JCPenney.

Family said one could always find Carr listening to music — he loved 90’s R&B. He was also good with his hands having a passion of fixing and remodeling houses.

Carr was preceded in death by his grandparents Bertha Carr, Martha Brewster, Benjamin Clark, and uncles, Richard Walker and Thomas Carr.

He is survived by is parents Mary Carr and Danny Walker; son, DeArius Carr; daughter, DeArica Carr; grandsons, Mason and Desmond Carr; sisters, Danitra Bryant, Tori Andrews, Brittany Carr and Raven Carr; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.