Billie Eilish's Black Hair Is Back

Black on black ... on black. Billie Eilish shared a return to her dark side on Instagram, where she matched her newly dyed hair to a black face mask and a black square emoji in the caption. The update — which actually takes Eilish back to familiar territory for fans — comes as she embarks on Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, which is set to start in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Thursday.

The new color may be a major shift from her blonde coif and brunette shag (and recent foray into red), but it also adds a set of baby bangs. Eilish had previously worn her bangs longer and more straight across. The new look incorporates face-framing layers into the style as a more abbreviated, cropped length.

In addition to the black emoji, Eilish added a comment, writing, "She's back."

Back in October, Eilish told Elle that she didn't let her hair color define her, which would explain the experimentation.

"The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, 'I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie," she explained. "I'm still the same person. I'm not just different Barbies with different heads."

Happier Than Ever, The World Tour is set to run through July, but Eilish is also scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, where she'll join fellow headliners Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia.