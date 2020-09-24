Billie Eilish's 90s prom hair is an absolute throwback

From Cosmopolitan

To me, it has always seemed like there's no hairstyle that Billie Eilish, queen of hair-dye (and our hearts) won't try. From baby-blue washes to slime green roots to mousey-brown, there's seemingly nothing she won't try once.



For a while now she's been in the process of growing out her so-called hair disaster - which, by the way, went on to spawn a million other celebrity mullets (hi Miley, hi Maisie).

But after trolling us all with a faux-transformation last week (don't worry, she's still serving her trademark green and black look), Billie just took to instagram sharing a whole new vibe.

...And lemme tell ya, if this isn't a throwback, I don't know what is.

Billie, who barely ever wears her hair off her face (with an exception for space buns and red-carpet chignons), was wearing her hair on the top of her head in what looks suspiciously like a claw-clip twist.



Add to that the way the lengths of her hair fall forward at her crown Buffy-style, and those badass strands (which are, to quote Britney, as skinny as a needle) and we've got ourselves the ultimate girlband hairstyle.



Obviously, Billie being Billie, we've got some serpent black earrings in the mix to spice it up, meaning the effect is super modern (not to mention borderline e-girl?).









She took the snap in low, soft lighting, so it's hard to grasp the full effect of the look, but generally speaking, it's a school disco masterpiece.

Don't mind me, I'll be here shopping online for blue lightbulbs and smoothing hair gel into my strands. 🤙

