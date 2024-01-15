Billie Eilish Wears a Black Corset Dress Over a Floor-Length White Button Down at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

The singer chose the chic Thom Browne look for the show where she is nominated for 'What Was I Made For?' from the 'Barbie' soundtrack

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association Billie Eilish at Critics Choice Awards

Award season is just getting started, but Billie Eilish is already on a style streak thanks to her unique red carpet looks.

At the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, the singer, 22, chose yet another standout look.

Eilish picked a Thom Browne design featuring a black formfitting corset-style dress layered over a white collared shirt that reached the floor. She wore a pair of round glasses and tied her bright red and black hair back.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Billie Eilish at Critics Choice Awards

Eilish, who won her first Critics trophy for Bond track, "No Time to Die," is up again, this time for Barbie's "What Was I Made For." The ballad already won a Golden Globe this month as did the Greta Gerwig-directed film, which is dominating the season and leading in nominations at tonight's show.

When accepting her Globe alongside her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, Eilish spoke about how touching the song, which explores the valleys of girlhood, was to her personal life.

"And you know, it was exactly a year ago almost that we were shown the movie and I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time and writing that song kind of saved me a little bit," she said onstage. "And a year later and here we are and it’s really surreal. I feel incredibly, incredibly lucky. Incredibly lucky and grateful and you guys scare the living hell out of me — everyone in this room — but thank you so much. Thank you, this means the world."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Billie Eilish wears thrifted Mary Jane heels to the 2024 Golden Globes

With Eilish's song topping the charts, we can expect a few more red carpet looks from the trendsetter.

Her appearance at the Golden Globes may hint at the kind of high-low fashion fans can expect.

She wore a Willy Chavarria beige pleated skirt an oversize black blazer and a light blue Peter Pan collar shirt and a DIY ribbon detail for a hit of balletcore. And she completed her scholarly outfit retro Mary Jane heels that she bought at a thrift store last year.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Billie Eilish carries a Playboy backpack the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival

She's made some unconventional outfit choices too. For the Palm Spring International Film Awards on Jan. 4 she ditched the classic heel for a comfortable pair of black loafers and socks. The pairing suited her all-black look just fine, especially her Playboy backpack.

