Billie Eilish Ushers in Summer With a Very Rare String Bikini Pic

Bikini season has truly begun, and even Billie Eilish gave the internet a little peek at her poolside fashion. The singer appears in her friend Annabel Zimmer's Instagram carousel, posing in a print string bikini top. It is the fourth slide of the carousel. Eilish left a comment on the post to accompany the photo: “🙈”

Instagram

Eilish hasn't often posted in swimwear on Instagram. The singer recently hit back at commenters accusing her of “selling out” because she is wearing more feminine clothes.

She wrote on a series of Instagram Stories in late May, “Letter to some comments I be seeing sometimes,. I spent the first five years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman.

“And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout...and ‘what happened to her. oMG iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest, bla blah. You guys are true idiots. LOL. I can be both you fucking bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!”

Eilish added, “Did you know women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not, women can be interested in multiple things. Also femininity does not equal weakness???!!! Omg?! Insane right? Who knew? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.” These marked Eilish's bluntest and most straightforward comments this year regarding the public's perception of her.

