Billie Eilish urges fans to make a plan to vote in US midterm elections

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
Billie Eilish has asked fans to “promise to make a plan to vote” ahead of the looming US midterm elections.

Voting for the midterm elections will be held on November 8.

In her video Eilish said what was at stake in the election “scares me”, and told fans “the only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves”.

“I want to explain why I’m voting this year and how important I think it is that you vote too. I look at what’s on the ballot and what’s at stake, and it scares me,” she said.

“Our rights, our freedoms and our futures are on the line. And if we don’t show up, there’s a good chance we will see a national ban on abortion with no exceptions.

“They also want to take away the freedom to marry who we love, restrict voting rights and enact laws that threaten the progress that must be made on climate change.

“The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves, which is why we must vote on or before November 8.

“Please promise me you will make a plan to vote Let’s show them what our power looks like.”

The singer’s plea comes as other celebrities including Mark Ruffalo also urged people to vote.

The Marvel star is due to appear at an upcoming Democrat fundraiser, and told people from his home state of Wisconsin to help “safeguard American democracy against nutjobs”.

