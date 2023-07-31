Billie Eilish Updates the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 in "White/Black"

Billie Eilish is continuing to build on her fruitful relationship with Nike, off the back of successful collaborative releases like the Air Force 1 High and Air Force 1 Low.

Now, she's turned her attention to the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 sneaker, which rose to fame in the late '80s as a result of its innovative Air cushioning technology. The superstar pair lands in all-white leather, featuring hits of grey and black across its upper.

Elsewhere, the shoe boasts a black front strap complete with contrasting white "NIKE" branding across it, alongside AF88 branding on its tongue -- complete with a colored basketball graphic in tribute to the silhouette's sporting heritage. Rounding out the release are special collaborative insoles alongside a matching special edition bag and box.

Take a look at the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 above, set to retail for $130 USD. The black and white kicks will be available for purchase from Nike's official site and select retailers starting August 8.

