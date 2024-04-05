Billie Eilish Unveiled a Giant New Hip Tattoo on Her "Close Friends" Instagram

Billie Eilish just added a bunch of fans to her "Close Friends" Instagram list (we are not worthy), and debuted what appears to be a brand new—at least to us!—hip tattoo. TBD on exactly what it says since part of it is hidden, but here's a pic in case you aren't "close friends" with Billie yet.

Billie Eilish debuts new tattoo on her Instagram close friends story. pic.twitter.com/VJGrzyCTiv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2024

Please be advised that this is merely one of many tattoos Billie has. She's also got a tattoo of a dragon on her other hip, which she debuted at the Met Gala after party last year:

Here's a closer look at the design:

Back in 2020, Billie chatted about her tattoos to Vanity Fair, confirming that she had one, but claiming “You won’t ever see it.” The following year, Billie updated Vanity Fair and said she had three tattoos, one of which says “Eilish” because “yes, I love myself.”

She also chatted about her hand tattoo, confirming it's of “some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up. A little fairy book called Fairyopolis. They’re like my little guardian angel fairies.”

Just FYI that at the time of this VF interview, Billie said she wouldn't get more tattoos: “I’m not gonna be all tatted up, but I have some more ideas. Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel, like, in a good zone with them.”

Obviously, she ended up getting her hip tattoo at some point—not to mention a giant piece on her back!

Billie Eilish reveals new back tattoo. pic.twitter.com/nvJW1W8W4J — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 18, 2023

