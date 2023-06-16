Billie Eilish is unrecognisable with this strawberry blonde cottagecore hairstyle

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

A few months back, Billie Eilish made her acting debut in the new TV series, Swarm, but today, we're only just relishing in how cottagecore her character, Eva's hairstyle really is. Enter: the middle-parted strawberry blonde half-up 'do.

If you've not yet started the seven-part Amazon Prime show, let me just preface by saying Billie's acting game is top-tier. I mean, get the girl in Scream 7 or somethin'! Though to note, juxtaposing the fantastical acting and innocence of her look, Eva is not the likeable Meredith Grey, Chandler Bing, Ted Lasso character we all thought she'd be. Read: she's a cult leader...



Alas, when taking to her Instagram Stories just a few hours ago to re-share an interview published by Variety Magazine where she delves into the role, the leading image of Billie had us doing a double triple take. See said photo below:



As we can see, Billie's trademark dark locks are nowhere to be seen and instead, she wears a strawberry blonde tinted wig. Colour aside, the loosely curled lengths and piecey fringe style scream TikTok's #cottagecore trend.

Now, ICYMI, social media coined 'cottagecore' a few years back and, aesthetically speaking, it embraces the charm of the countryside, aka an idealised representation of farm life – very spring/summer season, right? Think: floral, whimsical, dreamy, country living.

And in terms of beauty, the above look most certainly qualifies alongside the 'Tinkerbell' topknot, beachy waves, and of course, accessories such as hair bows and ribbons.

So, to accompany your countryside getaway this summer, why not make like Billie and sport this look? We can so picture this wind-in-your-hair type style when running through fields of wheat...

