Billie Eilish Talks About New Song She Wrote with Finneas About Quarantine

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images

From Seventeen

Billie Eilish's latest song with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, is about her feelings during the Coronavirus pandemic.

She told Apple Music that even though she misses people, she hopes others are using this opportunity to grow.

Super siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell have been making the best of their time in quarantine. In an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Billie said she and Finneas made a new song about her feelings during the Coronavirus quarantine.



Billie and Finneas, who have been quarantining together, were in his basement working on the new track a few weeks ago. "It kinda hit a couple weeks ago," she began. "So, we been in the 'stu' which just means Finneas' basement, basically. And we actually, we wrote a whole song in its entirety. Like, an entire song, which is kind of rare for us and I really love it. It was exactly what I needed to say when we wrote it."

Billie said, "I know I'm supposed to feel unhappy right now because of this break and because I'm not seeing anybody. I feel like there's this kind of thing that I feel like is floating around of like, 'you're supposed to be missing people.'"

Billie goes on to say that even with everything going on in the world, she likes the different vibe being in quarantine has brought on. "I miss people. Of course I do, but I also, at the same time, I'm liking the space and I'm liking that everybody can kind of grow right now," she said. "I hope that people are letting themselves grow instead of just reminiscing and wishing that they were with other people because this is... If you want to think about the bright side of this, this is a once in a lifetime, hopefully, thing that happens." She goes onto say that we should take this chance to be as creative as possible before we go back to what was basically our regularly scheduled programming.

You can watch Billie's whole interview featuring a cameo from her dad and the cutest dog ever on Apple Music.

