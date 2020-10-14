Billie Eilish Shares Video On 'Real Bodies' After Body-Shaming Tweets

Billie Eilish had a subtle but powerful response to the online vitriol she’s been facing this week, sharing a video on “normalizing real bodies” and a photo of herself.

The 18-year-old was body-shamed by a grown man earlier this week, who ridiculed a paparazzi photograph of her on Twitter. In the photo, Eilish is wearing a form-fitting tank top and shorts, instead of her usual oversized looks. He wrote, “In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30′s wine mom body.”

In response to the comment, many of Eilish’s fans chimed in to defend her and push back on the troll’s remarks:

body shaming a 18 year old girl must make you feel soooo confident and manly ‼️‼️ — bre (@BCB_G) October 13, 2020

i hate the internet so fucking much stop bodyshaming billie eilish freaks she looks gorgeous wtf is wrong with yall — internalized emophobia (@sorrowpansy) October 14, 2020

Billie Eilish is beautiful! PLEASE, do not body shame her, or anyone for that matter. Body shaming is not “news” or “gossip” it’s HARMFUL and UNACCEPTABLE. — Jessie Paege (@jessiepaege) October 14, 2020

The “Ocean Eyes” singer didn’t engage directly with either her haters or her fans, instead taking a different route.

On Tuesday night, she shared a video of YouTuber Chizi Duru talking about how the need to “normalize real bodies” because “guts are normal” and “boobs sag.”

Eilish also shared a red-hued photograph of herself with the inquisitive caption “do you really wanna go back in time?”