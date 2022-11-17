UPDATED: Billie Eilish Is Set To Drop Second Fragrance, "No.2"

UPDATE: (November 17, 2022): Finally, Billie Eilish has confirmed the release of her new fragrance, "No. 2"

The "No.2" perfume is set to drop on November 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. In an Instagram post, the singer's campaign imagery features her wearing wet clothes in the rain giving a nod that the scent will feature sultry, earthy and woodsy notes.

Billie Elish's "No.2" perfume retails for $72 USD and will be available via the brand's website.

ORIGINAL STORY (September 29, 2022): Billie Eilish just announced the release of her soon-to-be second fragrance, "Eilish No. 2."

In a teaser Instagram post, the star exclaimed, "Eilish No. 2 …….. my new fragrance coming so soon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I've been WAAAITING to share this one with youuu ;)" The perfume is a sultry and sexy woody floral with notes of apple blossom, bergamot papyrus and black pepper topped off with palo santo and ebony for a cozy, dry down. The luxe metallic packaging was inspired by her favorite parts of the body: the chest, neck and decolletage.

'Eilish No. 2" is set to release in November 2022 and will retail for $68 USD. Head over to Billie Eilish's website to sign up for more updates as they come.