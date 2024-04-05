Billie Eilish Revealed a Secret Tattoo Photo On Her Close Friends Story

And we've got the photo.

Getty Images

Billie Eilish, who's historically been secretive about her tattoos, just debuted some new ink to a select group of people on her Instagram Close Friends story: just all 116 million of her followers.

On Thursday, the singer and two-time Oscar winner shared an image of a new hip tat featuring cursive script. Only part of the piece is visible, so it is unclear what it says or means, however, Eilish captioned the snap with an upside-down smiley face emoji. Eilish exclusively shared the newest addition with her fans by adding followers to IG's Close Friends Story (sort of defeating the purpose of the feature but hey, we're just happy to be included). In the pic, Eilish appears to be wearing gray knit booty shorts and a black T-shirt.

Billie Eilish/Instagram

Related: Billie Eilish “Didn’t Realize People Didn’t Know” She Was Queer Prior to Her ‘Variety’ Interview

This isn't Eilish's first rodeo in the tattoo department. In a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish revealed that, at the time, she had one but that “You won’t ever see it.” The next year, though, Eilish told VF she actually had three, one of which says "Eilish" because "Yes, I love myself.”

She also told the outlet that she didn't want to be "all tatted up" but that she had a few more ideas up her sleeve. "Right now, I feel pretty satisfied," she added. "I feel, like, in a good zone with them.”

Since that interview, she's gotten a few new additions and has become more open about sharing her body art. Last year, her close friend Annabel Zimmerman shared a photo of Eilish in a bikini, showing off a chest tattoo, and later in the year revealed a trippy-looking spine tattoo on IG.

Annabel Zimmer/Instagram

Eilish also has a dragon on her leg and hip, which she debuted at the 2021 Met Gala, as well as one on her hand and wrist that, as she told VF, represents “some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up: "A little fairy book called Fairyopolis. They’re like my little guardian angel fairies.”

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.