Billie Eilish Remembers Angus Cloud During Lollapalooza Set In Chicago
Billie Eilish remembered Angus Cloud while headlining the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Thursday night.
Eilish dedicated the song “Never Felt So Alone” to Cloud’s memory. The actor, who starred as Fezco in the HBO series “Euphoria,” died Monday at age 25 at his family’s home in Oakland, California.
More from Deadline
'Euphoria' Family Mourns Angus Cloud: Reactions From Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Sam Levinson & More - Update
Zendaya Remembers 'Euphoria's Angus Cloud: "Words Are Not Enough To Describe The Infinite Beauty That Is Angus"
Angus Cloud Remembered By 'Euphoria's Javon Walton, Rachel Zegler, Kerry Washington, Questlove & More: "Forever Family"
“RIP Angus Cloud everybody,” the singer said at the end of the song, which was featured in “Euphoria’s” second season.
For the performance, Eilish sported a Chicago Bulls jersey with red accents, and was introduced by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
Best of Deadline
2023-24 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Major Film Festivals, Guilds & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.