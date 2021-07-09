Billie Eilish Releases Self-Directed Music Video for New Single 'NDA' from Forthcoming Album

Billie Eilish is sharing her latest music release.

On Friday, the 19-year-old singer released her new track "NDA" — off of her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Happier Than Ever — and its accompanying self-directed music video.

The moody visual for the new song was shot in one continuous take and features 25 professional drivers traveling around Eilish at night. No stunt doubles or VFX were used for the cars, according to a press release, per Entertainment Weekly.

"I can't wait for this one," Eilish previously wrote in a teaser for the visual. "One of my favorite videos I've directed."

Speaking with Zane Lowe on a recent episode of New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, Eilish said she's "so happy" that "NDA" is "seeing the light of day."

"We literally made that whole song in two days or something, a day, I don't know," she explained. "But it was a fun, satisfying-ass process. It was very, very fulfilling."

The singer also chatted about the track's accompanying video, calling the visual "pretty crazy."

"It's definitely one of the coolest videos I've ever made in my life, and I directed it," she said. "It was pretty crazy, it's real too."

"NDA" follows Eilish's previously released singles "Lost Cause," "My Future," "Your Power," and "Therefore I Am," off of Happier Than Ever. The LP, which is set to be released on July 30, comes after the singer's 2019 album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish opened up about creating the album and the mindset she was in while working on the project.

"I don't know how to explain this, but all the songs on the album feel like a specific time, because they feel like when I wrote them and made them," she said. "It's so funny that to the rest of the world it's going to feel like a certain moment for them, and it's going to be so different than mine. That's such a weird, weird thing to wrap my head around."

"And I will f------ love it. I love it. That's the reason you do this," she added. "It's for that … I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it. And I hope they don't get taken advantage of."