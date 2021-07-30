Billie Eilish Releases New Album Happier Than Ever : 'I Feel Like Crying,' Says Singer

Billie Eilish And Spotify Celebrate "Happier Than Ever: The Destination"

Billie Eilish's new album has officially arrived!

The singer debuted her sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever at midnight Friday, alongside its cover art and a lengthy note about how much the project means to her.

Eilish, 19, began her Instagram caption by saying that she "can't even process" that the album "is finally out," revealing that putting it together with her record-producer brother Finneas "was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i've ever had with my music."

"Finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel," she continued of the 16-track offering. "I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to."

"I feel like crying," Eilish said.

Eilish went on to say she "grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection. I wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life."

She ended by giving a sweet shout-out to her brother, writing, "I love you @finneas thank you for being you. I couldn't ask for a better brother and collaborator, you are my whole world and i couldn't do any of this without you."

"Anyway i'm so excited and nervous and blaaah … please take care of this project, it means the world to me. 🤍 I CANT BELIEVE ITTTT," Eilish concluded.

Happier Than Ever follows Eilish's 4x Platinum debut studio album, 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which earned the singer five Grammy Awards.

Speaking to VEVO earlier this month, Eilish opened up about the creation of her new album and how much more confident she felt while making it.

"I wanted to make a very timeless record that wasn't just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself," she said. "I gathered a lot of inspiration from a lot of older artists that I grew up loving ... mostly Julie London, and a lot of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee."

"The main thing that I would hope is, for people to hear what I say, and then go, 'Oh, God, I feel like that I didn't know that I felt like that. But this is how I feel,' and maybe make a change in their life that makes them happier," Eilish added. "I don't want to get too specific, because I think it's really for the listener to decide, I don't want to put the ideas into their brains, because I want them to feel 100% that their own interpretation is the right interpretation."

Happier Than Ever is available now