Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef and Other Stars Wear Red Gaza Ceasefire Pins to the 2024 Oscars

Hollywood stepped out in support of a noble cause at the 2024 Oscars.

Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef, and other stars in attendance at the 96th annual Academy Awards accessorized their awards night outfits with a red pin representing Artists4Ceasefire, a collective of more than 400 artists who support a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We’re calling for immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine," Youssef told Variety on the red carpet ahead of the show. "It’s a universal message of, ‘Let’s stop killing kids. Let’s not be part of more war.’ "

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish

"No one has ever looked back at war and thought a bombing campaign was a good idea," he continued to the outlet. "To be surrounded by so many artists who are willing to lend their voices, the list is growing. A lot of people are going to be wearing these pins tonight. There’s a lot of talking heads on the news, this is a space of talking hearts. We’re trying to have this big beam to humanity.”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Ramy Youssef at the 2024 Oscars

Others in attendance who sported the Artists4Ceasfire pin include Ava DuVernay, Eugene Lee Yang, Riz Ahmed and Mark Ruffalo.

In an open statement to President Joe Biden shared on Artists4Ceasefire's website, the coalition addresses the "devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine." Furthermore, the group states that they "call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost."

Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Mark Ruffalo at the 2024 Oscars

During Thursday's State of the Union address, Biden called for a "two-state solution" along with more aid for Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict.

"There is no other path that guarantees Israel’s security and democracy. There is no other path that guarantees Palestinians can live with peace and dignity," he said during the address.



Other stars, such as the cast of Anatomy of a Fall, showed their solidarity at the Oscars by sporting pins of Palestinian flags. The film's star, Swann Arlaud, told Vanity Fair, "Too many dead people since the 7th of October. It has to stop. It’s about humanity. Ceasefire."

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

