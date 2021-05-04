Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky to Headline New Yorks’ Governors Ball Festival
Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Da Baby and many more are scheduled to perform at the 10 th anniversary edition of Governors Ball, New York’s largest music festival, on the weekend of Sept. 24-26 at the the Citi Field complex in the city’s borough of Queens.
Other top-billed performers include Rufus Du Sol, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Phoebe Bridgers, Portugal. The Man, Burna Boy, Future Islands, Jamie XX, Carly Rae Jepsen, Big Thief, Bleachers and more. The full lineup appears below.
“Working in close consultation with the City of New York, the festival will follow all state and federal guidelines mandated at the time of the event,” the announcement reads. The festival announced its dates back in January.
A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets will be available exclusively for Citi Cardmembers from May 4th (today) at 9:30 a.m. ET through Thursday, May 6th at 11:59 a.m. ET. 3-day and 1-day GA and VIP tickets will be available to all ages via GovBall.com beginning Thursday, May 6th at 12:00 p.m. ET.
According to the announcement, the festival’s venue will be modeled upon the 360° layout featured at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival. “The circular design of the event made navigating the grounds simple,” wrote Consequence of Sound. “No stage was more than five minutes away from the other, and they were situated in such a way that sound bleed was never a concern.” The 2021 Governors Ball will further improve the critically acclaimed experience by carpeting the venue with high grade astroturf as well as adding other amenities to add to the comfort for music fans at the venue. A rendering of what the festival grounds will look like can be found here.
Full Governors Ball 2021 Lineup:
FRIDAY
Billie Eilish
DaBaby
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Leon Bridges
Portugal. The Man
24kGoldn
Future Islands
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
EarthGang
Tate McRae
Sasha Sloan
Orville Peck
ODIE
Bartees Strange
99 Neighbors
RMR
Bankrol Hayden
LAUNDRY DAY
LOONY
Nasty Cherry
SATURDAY
A$AP Rocky
J Balvin
Megan Thee Stallion
Phoebe Bridgers
Pink Sweat$
King Princess
Aminé
Big Thief
Cordae
Bleachers
A R I Z O N A
Charlotte Lawrence
The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1)
MUNA
BRELAND
Chiiild
MIKE
Oliver Malcolm
Nation of Language
Sarah Barrios
SUNDAY
Post Malone
21 Savage
Ellie Goulding
Young Thug
Burna Boy
Carly Rae Jepsen
Jamie xx
Dominic Fike
Smino
Duck Sauce
Princess Nokia
KOTA The Friend
UMI
100 gecs
Yeek
Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound)
Amaarae
RIZ LA VIE
TeaMarrr
mazie
