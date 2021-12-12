Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at 16-Year-Old Colin Jost in SNL Monologue: 'Yikes!'

Billie Eilish

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Billie Eilish brought down the house on Saturday Night Live!

The seven-time Grammy winner, 19, served as both the host and musical guest on this week's episode of the NBC sketch comedy show — and she didn't disappoint.

The singer kicked off the evening dressed as "Mrs. Claus going to the club" for her opening monologue in which she joked about growing up in the spotlight and the media scrutiny over her appearance.

"Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason," she explained. "So it wasn't just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie."

Eilish also brought out a special guest during the opener: her mother, Maggie! Her mom joined her onstage in a sweatshirt featuring a picture Eilish's older brother Finneas O'Connell, as the musician quipped about being the least-favorite child.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Sings Special Version of 'Happier Than Ever' with The Count on Sesame Street

Eilish later added, "Not only do I love Christmas, but my birthday is one week from today. I'm turning 20, or as the internet calls that middle-aged. But I'm actually really excited to get older because I am now just starting to understand who I actually am as a person. And the scary thing about growing up in the public eye is people just decide that everything you say and do and look like is who you are forever. It's not fair. Would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself when you were 16? Uh, no!"

She then proved her case by showing a throwback picture of 16-year-old Colin Jost in high school! "Imagine being current-day Colin Jost, and the first thing that comes up when you Google yourself is 16-year-old Colin Jost," she said. "Yikes! Seen here watching other people go to prom."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"But the point is, it takes time and effort to accept who you really are," she continued. "You'll be so happy that you did. I spent a lot of years pretending to be somebody that I'm not, basically acting."

In between sketches, Eilish delivered a powerful performance of her song "Happier Than Ever" from her latest album Happier Than Ever, which dropped on July 30. Following her mom's appearance earlier in the episode, the night became a full family affair for Eilish, who was joined by O'Connell, 24, on the guitar for her second stripped-down performance of "Male Fantasy."

RELATED: Grammys 2022 Nominations: Jon Batiste Earns 11 Nods as Justin Bieber, Doja Cat & H.E.R. Score Big

This is Eilish's second appearance on Saturday Night Live. She previously served as the musical guest for the show's season 45 premiere in September 2019, which was hosted by Woody Harrelson.

Eilish's SNL hosting gig comes one week before her 20th birthday. In a promo for the episode, comedian Kate McKinnon offers the "Getting Older" artist a shocking surprise in honor of the special occasion.

"20? Wow! Okay, so you're about to learn the big secret about the world that's been passed down from generation to generation," McKinnon, 37, told the singer.

"Can't you just tell me now?" Eilish asks — so McKinnon complies. After whispering something in the musician's ear, McKinnon steps away as Eilish appears frozen. "That's horrible," she says in response.

"I know!" the comic replies. "Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish! Welcome to the world!"

RELATED: Grammys 2022 Nominations: See Artists React to Their Nods

Last month, Eilish was revealed to be among the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards. For the third straight year, the singer was nominated for record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance.

Eilish also received nods for album of the year, best music video, best music film and best pop vocal album.

She celebrated the accomplishments on Instagram by sharing a graphic of her various nominations. "This is UNREALLLLLLLL!!! " she wrote. "Literally insane… such amazing news to wake up to. i could scream. THANK YOU @recordingacademy THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU😭😭 SEVENNNNN!"