Billie Eilish Performs ‘My Future’ At DNC, Urging Americans To Vote Out Trump

Billie Eilish is only 18. She turned 18 in December (she’s a Sagittarius). But there’s that thing people sometimes say about “old souls,” about young folk whose exteriors seem misaligned with the being that lies beneath them. There’s a wisdom there that seems inherited, a clearer sense of how things work, or don’t.

This has often been said about Billie Eilish, whose music tends to explore the tough stuff. Loss. Uncertainty. Mental health. Death. Mostly, she confronts these things with a whisper so intimate it can sound like you’re eavesdropping on a therapy session. Eilish is interesting not only because of her music, but also because of her political engagement, and the way she leverages her platform to activate her fans.

For example: on Wednesday, the singer appeared on the Democratic National Convention broadcast to remind her fans that silence, in a moment of social upheaval, is “not an option.” “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess,” she said. “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them; leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality.”

She implored all viewers to register and vote in the upcoming U.S. election, then, quite fittingly, sweetened the deal with a performance of her latest single, which is aptly titled “My Future.” The song is a departure from Eilish’s usual macabre, melancholy electro-pop, where fictionalized narrators sometimes “murder their friends and liken lovers to hostages.” Instead, it’s a refusal to take romance as the most desired conclusion, foregoing affection for the excitement over a bright future.

And the way she performs it is perfect. It’s my favourite thing this week. Studio recordings are great, obviously — polished, manicured, pristine — but the wrinkles they smooth out are often what gives the song more character: the sharp inhales; the...

