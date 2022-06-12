Billie Eilish pauses show at London’s O2 Arena over fan safety fears

Billie Eilish performs at Coachella in California (Getty Images for Coachella)

Billie Eilish was forced to stop her show while performing after fans began to struggle with the sweltering temperatures in the arena.

The pop star, 20, was performing at the O2 Arena in London as part of for her Happier Than Ever world tour on Saturday.

Footage posted online shows the singer telling fans at the 20,000 capacity venue that people had been “fainting and getting pulled out”.

Eilish asks: “Are we okay? Let me know. It’s hot.”

She then tells fans to move back from the stage before restarting the show.

"Take a step back, give everybody some space," Eilish said. "If someone looks a little woozy, just tell someone."

She added: "Don’t try to save feelings."

During the show she even asked her security team to give water bottles to the audience, according to the BBC.

It comes after the singer halted a show in Atlanta in February after noticing an audience member struggling to breathe.

She refused to carry on performing until the fan had been handed an inhaler.

"Can we just grab one?" she asked a crew member.

She also previously paused a show in Madison Square Garden in New York, telling fans: “If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead, you’re good. Sit down, take a breath."