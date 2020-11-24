Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’ Theme Song Gets Grammy Nom Ahead Of Movie Release

Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die,” the theme song for the much-delayed James Bond 007 movie of the same name, received a Grammy Award nomination on Tuesday, despite the fact the film has yet to hit theaters. The pic, the 25th installment of the Bond franchise, has seen its global release date delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which returns Daniel Craig to the lead role, originally was set for an Easter Weekend 2020 release but was then moved to a November 20, 2020 releae in the U.S. and November 12 in the UK as MGM was among the first studios to foresee how the pandemic was going to stall the exhibition. It has since moved again and has staked 2021’s Easter weekend, April 2, to try a global release again.

Eilish’s single dropped October 1 in anticipation of the November release, which made it eligible for this year’s Grammys. It was part of a year that saw her dominate the 2020 Grammys in January, when she scored five wins including for Album, Song, Record and New Artist.

The song comes from Darkroom/Interscope Records and was produced by Eilish’s Grammy-winning brother Finneas alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr.

Eilish is the youngest artist in history to both write and record a Bond theme song.

Today, the nom for “No Time to Die” came in the Best Song Written For Visual Media category, where it will compete with Cats‘ “Beautiful Ghosts” sung by Taylor Swift, Onward‘s “Carried Me With You” sung by Brandi Carlile, Frozen 2‘s “Into the Unknown” sung by Idina Menzel and Aurora and Harriet‘s “Stand Up” sung by Cynthia Erivo.

