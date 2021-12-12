Billie Eilish Mocks Her Own 'Mrs. Claus Goes Clubbing Clothes' In 'SNL' Monologue

Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish turned on the sweet in her monologue as host (and musical guest) of “Saturday Night Live,” mocking her clothing, and joking about her actor mom warning her never to go into ... acting.

She called her poofy white dress “Mrs. Claus going to the club.” Actually, she quipped, after the show “I gotta go get married in an anime.”

She reminded everyone she’s turning 20 in a week — “as the internet calls that, ’middle-aged,’” said Eilish.

And she complained about the grief she’s taken over lots of changes she’s gone through growing up in public.

“The scary thing about growing up in the public eye is that people decide that everything you say, and do, and look like, is who you are forever,” said the singer. “That’s not fair.”

“Would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself at 16? Uh, no. Imagine being current-day Colin Jost. And the first thing that comes up when you Google yourself is 16-year-old Colin Jost (flashes shot of Jost on screen), yikes, seen here watching other people go to prom.”

Who wants to be judged forever by the person they were at 16, asks Billie Eilish. (Photo: Screen Shot/NBC/Saturday Night Live)

The “point is that it takes time and effort to accept who you really are; you’ll be so happy that you did,” said Eilish.

Contrary to her mom’s estimation of her acting chops, Eilish held her own with the “SNL” crew in a number of sketches, including in roles as a twerking nurse and a singer who got “weird” with Santa.

Check out Eilish’s monologue up top, and her song about making it “weird” with Santa here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.