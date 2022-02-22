Billie Eilish Looks Unrecognisable In Her Latest Instagram Post

Photo credit: Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.

This weekend, Billie took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes snap from what appears to be a dressing room, with rails of clothes in the background.

In the picture, Billie wears a black scarf tied over the top of her hair, Thelma & Louise style, with the bow finishing just below her chin. Her matching black full fringe perfectly matches the scarf, poking out the front and reaching just below her eyes. The strong hair situation is perfectly paired with a glossy pink lip and, yep, it's lewk alright.

But that's not all, despite not being able to see the star's full outfit, we can see her killer black latex gloves which extend all the way up to her underarms - pretty cool huh?

In the captions, Billie's fans are losing their minds over the look. "LITERALLY RUN ME OVER" wrote one follower. 'BILLIE????? [sic]' added another. A third just couldn't handle the latest Instagramgram, posting 'IM STILL RECOVERING FROM THE SHOW U CANT DO THIS TO ME [sic]'.

Now, the question is, what's this outfit for? Is it a Fashion Week moment, a sneak peek of a new music video, or Billie just playing dress up in a change room? Who knows?

Some fans speculated that the latest look might be for an Oxytocin music video, writing: 'SOMETHING IS COMING NSKSKS [sic]'" and 'MUSIC VIDEO?? OXYTOCIN??? [sic]'

Safe to say, though, whatever this is for, we want to see the final result.

You Might Also Like