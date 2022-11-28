Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); KINGSTON, JAMAICA - MARCH 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Billie Eilish is bringing the party for Prince William's big night in Boston!

The "Bad Guy" singer is on the roster of performers for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston on Friday evening, where Prince William and Kate Middleton will be the guests of honor. She will sing alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS.

British singers Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding (who performed at the Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 wedding reception) are in the lineup, along with R&B duo Chloe x Halle, the organizers announced.

Prizes will be awarded by Emmy-winning actor and James Bond villain Rami Malek, comedian Catherine O'Hara and actor and activist Shailene Woodley. Like last year, Princess Kate will also hand out one of the prestigious prizes.

Prince William is set to make the closing remarks.

Ellie Goulding

Paul Morigi/Getty Ellie Goulding

Cohosting the glamorous event will be BBC Radio's Clara Amfo and Korean-American actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim.

The evening, which marks the glitzy end of several days in Boston focused on Prince William's innovative environmental awards, will take place at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.

The Prince and Princess of Wales — who are excited to be heading to the U.S. for the first time since 2014, when they visited New York City — want to use the platform of Friday's awards "to shine a light on some incredible people doing incredible things," a close source tells PEOPLE.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.

Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool / Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton

Goulding said in a statement that she is "a big supporter of the Prince of Wales' passion for the environment and share in The Earthshot Prize's mission to protect and restore our planet. I am particularly excited for viewers around the world to learn about the innovative solutions presented by this year's cohort of Finalists."

Fellow entertainer Annie Lennox added, "The urgent need to protect and restore our Earth's damaged environmental systems is essential for future survival. The objective of The Earthshot Prize is powerful in terms of building a 'Waste-Free World' and 'Reviving Our Oceans.' I'm therefore honored to lend my voice in support of this ambitious mission."

Actress and activist Woodley said, "The Finalists are extraordinary, and I am thrilled to play a part in helping to spotlight their incredible solutions and the inspiring work they do every day."

The show — which airs on PBS in the US on Sunday, Dec. 4 — will feature packages voiced by Sir David Attenborough as well as Oscar-winning actor and Earthshot Prize Council member Cate Blanchett, who will talk about the successes of the inaugural winners.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.

Joe Maher/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. Fittingly, the announcement that the second awards ceremony would be held in Boston came on the anniversary of the moon landing in July.

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation will serve as a host partner alongside Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg are also set to star in a short film during the show on Friday, as they highlight how the Moonshot dream inspired Prince William's campaign.

prince william

Yui Mok/Getty Prince William

This is the second of 10 Earthshot years, which are focused on five goals: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate. The winners and finalists will have access to a global support network to scale their work and tackle the issues facing the planet.

Friday's star-studded evening, beginning with a green carpet welcome, will be the last event of an action-packed three days in the city and surrounding area for the royal couple. They arrive on Wednesday afternoon and kick off their visit with a welcome at Boston City Hall.

Prince William and Kate are said by those close to them to be excited at the prospect of arriving in the U.S. for the first time since 2014. Their first visit to the U.S. together was shortly after their royal wedding in 2011 when they headed to Los Angeles.