Billie Eilish just dyed her hair jet black and got a short blunt fringe

OK, OK, I’m going to need somebody to start keeping a record of Billie Eilish’s incredible hair transformations because it’s getting pretty hard to keep up.

Over the past couple of years, we’ve had neon green roots, blocky fringes, platinum blonde, a wispy fringe with choppy layers and, most recently, a dramatic switch up from blonde back to her dark brown roots. Let's also not forget the time she was secretly a redhead for a week.

Yes, guys, a true hair chameleon and one that pulls off every single one of those looks.

Of course, though, Billie isn’t done there. The singer has changed up her hair once again and we’re obsessed.

It seem dark brown wasn’t quite dark enough, as now the singer has dyed her hair jet black.

Posting a selfie on her Instagram grid, with the simple yet apt caption, “⬛”, Billie has super dark hair that matches her black hoodie and face mask.

She also commented on the picture herself, writing: “she’s back”.

That wasn’t the only change, either. The Ocean Eyes singer is also sporting a shorter fringe that sits above her eyebrows with blunt ends.

Billie also took to Instagram Stories and posted a selfie of just her hair and eyes, with the words “miss me?” – something that’s becoming a bit of a trademark move every time she switches up her hair.

Of course, fans went absolutely wild for the new look and the post was (rightly) inundated with compliments.

One user wrote: “BLACK HAIR SUPREMACYYYYY”.

While another fan added: “BLACK HAIR ERA IS BACK”

One also commented: “MY FAV HAIR COLOR”.

We think it might be one of ours, too.

