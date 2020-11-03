Billie Eilish Just Debuted A Whole New Make-Up Look With Winged Eyeliner

From ELLE

Out of all of the learnings 2020 has given us (and there have been many), it's safe to say Billie Eilish has always taught us to expect the unexpected from her.

Take, for example, that time she trolled us all into thinking she'd changed up her trusty green and black mullet (which, let's not forget, was the result of an accident itself).

We also got a glimpse of her real nails after we'd come to only ever see them buried under badass acrylic talons while she performed an exquisite Tiny Desk concert.

But to date, Billie hasn't experimented an awful lot with her makeup choices. She tends to stick to a glowing, natural no-makeup makeup look (and often credits MILK as the brand behind it all) - and eyeliner isn't really something which tends to feature.

View photos Photo credit: Rachel Luna - Getty Images More

And while we're all for Billie sticking to her signature beat if she wants to, this weekend she debuted a new look with dramatic as heck cat wing eyeliner via a selection of Instagram grid posts and stories - and I'm obsessed.

Across the evening she shared a few close-ups of her face complete with expertly applied sweeps of liner.



View photos Photo credit: Billie Eilish - Instagram More

She even shared a grid shot, on which she commented 'no i’m not showing u the costume [sic]' leading us to believe that the makeup look was part of a spooky costume for the Halloween season.

There's no word yet on which exact eyeliner she used (trust me, we're all ears) - but as soon there are updates, I'll be adding to basket immediately.

Anyone else suddenly filled with a renewed will to apply a cat-wing, even just to sit in the living room?

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine today! SUBSCRIBE HERE

You Might Also Like