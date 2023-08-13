Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s Complete Relationship Timeline

What's going on between Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford now? Depends on whom you ask. The “Bad Guy” singer dated Rutherford, also known simply as Jesse, lead singer of The Neighbourhood, for a little less than a year. Despite their 10-year-plus age difference (he was born in 1991, she at the tail end of 2001), the couple wasn’t shy, attending events together and posting to Instagram. If you’re looking for more information on this musical duo, here are all the major plot points:

Sometime before December 18, 2017

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford meet at some unknown point in the past, but a fan account posts pictures of them together on December 18, 2017, the day Eilish turns 16. It’s not clear when the picture was taken, but in all likelihood she was 15 when they met.

October 2022

A fan spots the musicians holding hands as they exit a haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles. Video of their interaction, posted October 14, goes viral on TikTok.

Around the same time, they’re spotted eating dinner together at a vegan restaurant. TMZ reports there may have been some PDA as well.

On October 19, pictures of them kissing outside a SoCal restaurant hit the press.

Halloween 2022

The pair make it Instagram official when Eilish includes Rutherford in a roundup of recent pictures. There’s a short video of him dressed as a clown, and their Halloween couple costumes are a baby (her) and an old man (him), which many interpret as the pair either making fun of or playing into discourse around their age difference. Others in the comments, however, point out that this was apparently part of a group costume that included other people and was not, in the parlance of the internet, “that deep.”

November 6, 2022

The pair make their red-carpet debut at a LACMA event, posing together under a Gucci-branded blanket.

Story continues

11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals Kevin Winter/Getty Images

November 28, 2022

In her sixth annual interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish answered the question, “Do you have a boyfriend now?”

“Yeah I do,” she says, smiling. “I’m really happy about it. I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest fucking fucker alive, but pulled his ass.”

She concludes, “Jesse Rutherford, everyone!…I locked that motherfucker down.”

May 17, 2023

Sources speaking to Page Six confirm that Eilish and Rutherford have ended their relationship after dating for a little less than a year. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” Eilish's rep says in a statement.

August 12, 2023

Eilish comments on the breakup for the first time in an AMA on her IG stories. Asked if she is dating anyone currently, she responded emphatically, “NO SIRRRRRR.” When another fan asked simply, “Jesse?” Eilish replied that the two are still buds. “Very very good friends only,” she said. “My homie forever.”

Instagram

Instagram

This post will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour