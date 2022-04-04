How Billie Eilish honored late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at 2022 Grammys

Christi Carras
·1 min read
Late Taylor Hawkins appears on the shirt of Billie Eilish as she performs &quot;Happier Than Ever&quot; at the Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish wears a T-shirt featuring an image of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer, at Sunday's Grammy Awards. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

Billie Eilish paid tribute Sunday to Taylor Hawkins by wearing a shirt bearing the late Foo Fighters drummer's likeness at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

While performing her nominated track "Happier Than Ever" alongside her brother and creative partner Finneas, at the MGM Grand Arena, the Gen Z pop star donned an oversized, black top with an image of Hawkins smiling behind his drum kit.

Hawkins was in Bogota, Colombia, to perform with the Foo Fighters last week when he died at age 50. According to a statement from the Colombian attorney general's office, an initial forensic medical examination and urine toxicology report revealed 10 substances in his system, including THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

At the end of her passionate performance, Eilish proudly grabbed her shirt and waved it in honor of Hawkins. The Foo Fighters were also set to perform during Sunday's telecast but pulled out after Hawkins' death.

The band also canceled all of upcoming tour dates "in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins." In November, Foo Fighters received three Grammy nominations — for rock performance, rock song and rock album — all of which they won Sunday.

Eilish landed seven nominations, including nods for record, song and album of the year.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

