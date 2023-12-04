Billie Eilish “Didn’t Realize People Didn’t Know” She Was Queer Prior to Her ‘Variety’ Interview

"I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?'"

getty

Billie Eilish is getting candid about accidentally coming out as queer after revealing that she’s attracted to women in her recent Variety cover interview. The singer’s reaction to the whirlwind her quotes caused? She “didn’t realize” people weren’t already aware.

On Saturday, Eilish reflected on the frenzy when speaking to Variety yet again on the red carpet of its Hitmakers event in Los Angeles. When asked by a reporter about whether she meant to come out in the brand’s Power of Women cover story, the singer replied, “No I didn’t.”

"I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realize people didn’t know,” Billie said. “I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

getty

She continued, “But I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today.’ OK cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know. I am for the girls.”

Related: Billie Eilish Wants Women To Know That They Don't Have To Be "Exceptional"

In her November profile, published last month, Eilish opened up about her feelings for women, explaining that she “never really felt like I could relate to girls very well.”

“I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real,” she explained. “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Eilish’s comments come over six months after she ended her last public relationship with The Neighborhood frontman, Jesse Rutherford, in May of this year. The pair were first linked together in early Oct. 2022 before confirming their relationship weeks later on Halloween.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.