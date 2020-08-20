Billie Eilish debuts song 'My Future' at DNC after ripping President Trump for 'destroying' country

Billie Eilish performs "My Future" during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday.

Billie Eilish added some musical luster to the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, along with a strong critique of President Donald Trump and an urgent plea to vote.

Both the song, the just-released "My Future," which the 18-year-old singer was performing for the first time publicly, and the message were forward-looking.

Eilish, introduced by emcee Kerry Washington as an activist and environmentalist who held registration drives at concerts before she was old enough to vote, opened with a short speech blasting Trump and calling on viewers to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"You don't need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," she said. "We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them, leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who's building a team that shares our values."

The Los Angeles native offered a solution: "It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register. Please vote."

Musically, she took her own advice, moving to a keyboard to perform, "My Future," a personal growth anthem in which the singer describes walking away from a relationship and deciding to put herself – and her future – first.

In the song, released July 30, Eilish croons, "Can't you hear me? / I'm not coming home / Do you understand? / I've changed my plans / Cause I / I'm in love / With my future / Can't wait to meet her / And I / I'm in love / But not with anybody else / Just wanna get to know myself."

Prince Royce, another Wednesday performer, sang "Stand By Me." Other music stars appearing at the four-day convention include Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers and Stephen Stills.

