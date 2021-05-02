Billie Eilish Debuts New Look for British Vogue : 'It's All About What Makes You Feel Good'

Craig McDean Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is ushering in a new era.

In the June issue of British Vogue, which was unveiled on Sunday, the 19-year-old singer ditched her trademark baggy clothes for a "classic, old-timey pin-up" look — an idea which she came up with herself.

"I've literally never done anything in this realm at all," said the singer, before quipping, "Y'know, besides when I'm alone and s---."

Eilish, who first debuted her new light blonde hair last month, wears a series of vintage-inspired outfits for the bold photoshoot. In one image, she wears a custom trench coat and corset by Burberry, while also showing off a tattoo she got last year, which she previously told fans they'd never see.

Other photos show the Grammy winner wearing a custom catsuit and corset by Mugler, as well as a corset dress from Alexander McQueen paired with latex gloves, suspender belt and stockings from Atsuko Kudo.

"If I'm honest with you, I hate my stomach, and that's why," Eilish said of what drew her to corsets.

Eilish went on to note in the interview that not all responses to the photoshoot will likely be positive. "'If you're about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn't you show your actual body?' " she said of one possible response.

"My thing is that I can do whatever I want," she said. "It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f--- it – if you feel like you look good, you look good."

Addressing the unfair standards women are often held to based on the way they dress, Eilish added that "showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take away any respect from you."

The cover shoot was unveiled just days after the singer released the new single "Your Power," which is off of her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever.

"It's an open letter to people who take advantage – mostly men," Eilish told British Vogue of the track. "I would like people to listen to me. And not just try to figure out who I'm talking about, because it's not about that. It's really not at all about one person."

The star added, "It's about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it. I'm not letting myself be owned anymore."

Eilish also predicted that some people won't react well to the fact that the photoshoot and her single were released back-to-back.

"'You're going to complain about being taken advantage of as a minor, but then you're going to show your boobs?' " she said of one potential response from the public. "Yes I am, motherf-----! I'm going to because there's no excuse."

Speaking about the photoshoot on social media, Eilish wrote, "I love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. f-- everything else."

Eilish announced last Tuesday that her second full-length studio album, Happier Than Ever, comes out July 30.

"This is my favorite thing I've ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," she wrote on Instagram of the forthcoming release. "I can't even tell you."

"i've never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. hope you feel what I feel," she added.