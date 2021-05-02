Billie Eilish Debuts New Look for British Vogue : 'It's All About What Makes You Feel Good'

Maria Pasquini
·3 min read

Craig McDean Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is ushering in a new era.

In the June issue of British Vogue, which was unveiled on Sunday, the 19-year-old singer ditched her trademark baggy clothes for a "classic, old-timey pin-up" look — an idea which she came up with herself.

"I've literally never done anything in this realm at all," said the singer, before quipping, "Y'know, besides when I'm alone and s---."

Eilish, who first debuted her new light blonde hair last month, wears a series of vintage-inspired outfits for the bold photoshoot. In one image, she wears a custom trench coat and corset by Burberry, while also showing off a tattoo she got last year, which she previously told fans they'd never see.

Other photos show the Grammy winner wearing a custom catsuit and corset by Mugler, as well as a corset dress from Alexander McQueen paired with latex gloves, suspender belt and stockings from Atsuko Kudo.

"If I'm honest with you, I hate my stomach, and that's why," Eilish said of what drew her to corsets.

Craig McDean Billie Eilish

Eilish went on to note in the interview that not all responses to the photoshoot will likely be positive. "'If you're about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn't you show your actual body?' " she said of one possible response.

"My thing is that I can do whatever I want," she said. "It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f--- it – if you feel like you look good, you look good."

Addressing the unfair standards women are often held to based on the way they dress, Eilish added that "showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take away any respect from you."

RELATED: Billie Eilish Announces Album Happier Than Ever Out This Summer: 'Favorite Thing I've Ever Created'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

The cover shoot was unveiled just days after the singer released the new single "Your Power," which is off of her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever.

"It's an open letter to people who take advantage – mostly men," Eilish told British Vogue of the track. "I would like people to listen to me. And not just try to figure out who I'm talking about, because it's not about that. It's really not at all about one person."

The star added, "It's about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it. I'm not letting myself be owned anymore."

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Eilish Reveals She Got Her First Tattoo — 'But You Won't Ever See It'

Eilish also predicted that some people won't react well to the fact that the photoshoot and her single were released back-to-back.

"'You're going to complain about being taken advantage of as a minor, but then you're going to show your boobs?' " she said of one potential response from the public. "Yes I am, motherf-----! I'm going to because there's no excuse."

Speaking about the photoshoot on social media, Eilish wrote, "I love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. f-- everything else."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Eilish announced last Tuesday that her second full-length studio album, Happier Than Ever, comes out July 30.

"This is my favorite thing I've ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," she wrote on Instagram of the forthcoming release. "I can't even tell you."

"i've never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. hope you feel what I feel," she added.

Latest Stories

  • Manchester United vs Liverpool called off after fans storm stadium

    Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford.

  • Women's curling worlds paused after COVID-19 cases found among broadcasters

    The World Curling Federation says after a series of scheduled testing, the positive cases were detected amongst the competition broadcast staff.

  • Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave after sexual misconduct allegations

    The Canucks announced on Saturday that the team has placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave after allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • Jiri Prochazka lands vicious spinning back elbow to knock out Dominick Reyes

    Reyes immediately went down and the fight was over at 4:29 of the second.

  • Cole Caufield buries OT winner for first NHL goal

    The Canadiens rookie produced quite a special moment in an NHL career that is barely four games old.

  • LaFleur 'can't even take my brain to that spot' of Rodgers not in Green Bay

    LaFleur said he wants to do "everything in my power" to make sure Rodgers want to come back.

  • German soccer chief Keller urged to resign over Nazi remark

    Fritz Keller is facing calls to resign after comparing one of his vice-presidents to infamous Nazi judge Roland Freisler.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: You can build your team around Adam Fox

    Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Emma Hayes 'overwhelmed with emotion' leading Chelsea to first Women's Champions League final

    The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.

  • Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

    McClure made 288 Xfinity Series starts from 2003-16.

  • Canadian fencer Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger clinches Olympic spot in men's épée

    Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger undoubtedly will draw on his NCAA fencing experience when competing this summer in men's individual épée event at his Olympic debut in Tokyo. The 26-year-old from Montreal secured his spot with a gold-medal victory over Cuba's Yunior Reytor Venet on Saturday at the Pan Am Olympic qualifier in San José, Costa Rica. "There's so much pressure [in NCAA competition] because everyone's [trying to] go out and be the best for their school," Blais Belanger said in an April 2018 interview with The Lantern newspaper at Ohio State University, where he was Buckeyes captain for three years. "There's always so much intensity at every tournament. "I think that's going to help me a lot to handle pressure [at an Olympics]." Vladimir Nazlymov, a three-time Olympic fencing medallist for the then-Soviet Union in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, believed Blais Belanger was an Olympic-calibre athlete when he coached him at Ohio. 7-time Canadian champion "[He has an] unbelievably strong neural system. He can be patient until last millisecond," Nazlymov, the Soviet national team coach at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korean, told The Lantern in 2018. "It's not timing. It's [instincts]. He's unbelievable talent." Blais Belanger, a seven-time Canadian champion, placed second at the 2016 NCAA championships and won the title two years later at Pennsylvania State University in his senior year. Later that year, the mechanical engineering grad finished seventh in team epee with the Canadian squad at the 2018 Pan Am fencing championships in Havana, Cuba. On Sunday, fellow Canadian Leonara Mackinnon – who was born and raised in England - will attempt to qualify for her second Olympics in women's epee. She placed 32nd in women's individual epee at the 2016 Games in Rio.

  • Braves put catchers Travis d'Arnaud, Alex Jackson on IL

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves put catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Alex Jackson on the injured list Sunday. D’Arnaud was placed on the 60-day IL with a left thumb sprain after getting hurt on a tag play at the plate in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game against Toronto. Jackson, who replaced d’Arnaud in the game, went on the 10-day IL with a strained left hamstring. Catcher William Contreras was recalled from the Braves' alternate site and started Sunday against the Blue Jays. Catcher Jeff Mathis had his contract purchased from alternate site. D’Arnaud has a .220 batting average with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games. Jackson was 1 for 23 (.043) in 10 games. Contreras, 23, made his major league debut last season, going 4 for 10 in four games. He was the 27th man for Atlanta's doubleheader on April 25 against Arizona. Mathis, 38, spent the previous two seasons with Texas. The 16-year veteran known for his defence has a career .194 batting average in 945 games. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • LaMelo Ball splashes back into Hornets lineup with impressive full-court assist

    Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."

  • Games postponed at world women's curling following positive COVID-19 tests

    CALGARY — Tournament officials say multiple broadcasters have tested positive for COVID-19 at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship in Calgary. The World Curling Federation said in a release Sunday that no athletes or officials are at risk, and all broadcasters are self isolating in their hotel while additional testing and contract tracing takes place. The tournament's morning draw was postponed Sunday "out of an abundance of caution" and in order to give the venue a deep clean. Afternoon games were expected to go ahead as scheduled, including a matchup between Canada's Kerri Einarson and Tabitha Peterson of the United States. The World Curling Federation says Sunday morning's games will be made up later in the week. Organizers say broadcasting has been put on hold until staff have been medically cleared to return by the tournament's medical officials and Alberta Health. This competition is the seventh and final event in the curling bubble at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Manchester United-Liverpool match postponed after supporters invade Old Trafford pitch to protest ownership

    Supporters continue to stage demonstrations after the Super League announcement in April.

  • Chelsea, Barça reach WCL final after Harder, Martens shine

    LONDON — Pernille Harder's late header made the difference for Chelsea, and Lieke Martens scored twice for Barcelona, as they took a step closer to becoming European champions. Both teams advanced to the Women’s Champions League final when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 4-1 after Barça topped Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the second leg of their semifinals on Sunday. They’ll meet on May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Harder headed in from a free kick in the 84th minute to give Chelsea a 3-1 lead — 4-3 on aggregate. Fran Kirby added her second goal of the game in the 95th, firing into an empty net after Bayern had sent everyone forward in the dying minutes, to make it 5-3 on aggregate. Kirby had opened the scoring early on, and the teams then traded first-half goals with Sarah Zadrazil tallying for the visitors and Ji So-yun for Chelsea at Kingsmeadow stadium. It's the first time Chelsea has reached the final. Earlier Sunday, Barça advanced by an aggregate score of 3-2. Playing in front of nearly 1,000 fans at Johan Cruyff Stadium, the hosts built an early two-goal lead over PSG thanks to stellar finishing from its Netherlands winger. Martens, the UEFA women's player of the year in 2016-17, caught up to a long pass down the left side and curled a right-footed shot into the top far corner of the net in the 8th minute. She was then left unmarked at the far post to tap in a low cross from Caroline Graham Hansen in the 31st. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored for the visitors three minutes later. The Catalan club’s only other trip to the final was in 2019, when it lost 4-1 to French powerhouse Lyon. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Manchester United fans storm pitch in anti-ownership protest

    MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United supporters stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch ahead of Sunday’s game against Liverpool as fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the ownership. Long-running anger against the club's owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League as well as the club's debt. Media trying to enter the club’s car park were told the ground was in lockdown. Fans are currently unable to attend games due to the pandemic. Supporters inside the stadium wore green-and-gold scarves — the colours of the club's 1878 formation — and waved to fans outside. The BBC estimated around 50-60 fans remained inside the stadium. If United loses Sunday's game, Manchester City has won the Premier League title. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Meaghan Benfeito, Caeli McKay win diving gold to book Tokyo Olympic spots

    Canada's Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito won gold in women's 10-metre synchro at a diving World Cup event in Tokyo on Sunday. The high-diving duet also secured an Olympic spot after scoring 305.94 points to top the podium. Benfeito, a Montreal native, and Calgary's McKay were joined on the podium by Great Britain's Louis Toulson and Eden Cheng (302.88) and Tina Punzel and Christina Wassen (292.86) of Germany. Benfeito and McKay's big win marks Canada's first gold and third medal at the six-day event, which serves as a test event for the Tokyo Games. WATCH | Benfeito, McKay campture gold and Olympic berth for Canada: On Saturday, Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won Canada's first medal of the event with silver in women's synchro, while Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray earned an extra ticket to Tokyo for Canada with bronze in men's 10m synchro. Besides Canada, Great Britain and Germany, the fifth-placed Mexican duo of Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez also booked an Olympic berth, but not sixth-place Russia. With plenty of Olympic spots still up for grabs, CBC Sports will be living streaming the event from Tokyo. The action continues Tuesday with women's 3m finals at 2:45 a.m. ET, followed by men's 10m at 4:45 a.m. ET.

  • Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola

    Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.