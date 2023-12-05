Billie Eilish’s cosmic tooth grill is such a Gen Z serve

This generation's identity (aka Gen Z) has been shaped by the digital age, climate anxiety, a shifting financial landscape and COVID-19. Woe is us. But one thing we cannot complain about is the fashion, beauty and general ✨coolness✨ inspo provided to us on a daily by our favourite celebrity IT girls. And taking to the podium today is none other than Gen Z Queen herself, Billie Eilish with what we're naming to be one of her most on-trend looks to date.

In the singer's most recent Instagram post, Billie gave us a sneak peek at her latest bling beauty accessory and it's one that I have major envy over. Enter: Teeth grills.

As shown in the third slide of her carousel (which you can flick through below), Billie is sporting a singular cosmic star in between her two front gnashers.

I mean, come on Bills! Give the rest of us a chance!

Now, as someone who is allergic to the glue used to apply tooth gems (sad times) and fearful of their somewhat permanence (hi, hello commitment-phobe), a tooth/teeth grill sounds right up my street. Think of it as makeup or jewellery for your teeth! It just adds to the vibe, y'know.

And of course, being the icon that she is, this is nothing new for Billie. She has been known to step out in the public eye with head-turning oral accessories and even took to this weekend's third Annual Academy Museum Gala with a number of silver crowns.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

A look[s] that'll go down in the history books. Kerching!



Follow Lia on Instagram.





You Might Also Like