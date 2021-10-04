Billie Eilish Confirms Glastonbury 2022 Headlining Slot

Billie Eilish has confirmed herself as the first of next year’s Glastonbury headliners.

The chart-topping singer will make history at the music event in 2022, becoming the youngest headliner in the festival’s history.

On Sunday night, Billie teased the news by posting a selfie in a Glastonbury hoodie on her Instagram story, along with the cryptic caption “2022”.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis then confirmed that Billie will be closing the show on the Pyramid Stage, stating: “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait.”

Billie Eilish in her Glastonbury hoodie (Photo: Instagram)

Billie previously made her debut at the festival in 2019, months after the release of her first album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?.

In the time since, she’s won six Grammys – including Best New Artist and Album Of The Year for her debut collection – and been awarded Best International Female at the Brits for two years running.

Earlier this year, she topped the UK albums chart for the second time with her latest release Happier Than Ever.

Billie Eilish performing at the ACL Music Festival over the weekend (Photo: Rich Fury via Getty Images)

The Glastonbury music festival will return to Worthy Farm in 2022 after a two-year absence, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had all been scheduled to headline in 2020, until the event was cancelled, with organisers deciding that because of the coronavirus crisis, they would not be going ahead in 2021 either.

Diana Ross had also been scheduled to perform in the iconic Sunday afternoon “legends” slot, which has previously featured appearances from Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

While Billie is the first act confirmed for Glastonbury 2022, Aerosmith appeared to let slip that they were also on the bill when the festival was featured in a list of tour dates they released earlier this year, with the event mysteriously disappearing from their schedule shortly afterwards.

