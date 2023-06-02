Billie Eilish Claps Back At Fans Accusing Her Of 'Selling Out' By Dressing Feminine

Cindy Ord/MG23 - Getty Images

Billie Eilish has recently been dealing with some flak from fans about her clothing choices—and she's having none of it.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Eilish spoke directly to people who have been criticizing her more “feminine” and glam looks in comparison to her early career baggy clothes.

“LET WOMEN EXIST!” she wrote on Instagram.

Musical artist Billie Eilish has been in the public eye for years, starting to release music when she was only 13 years old. She grew up in the spotlight as she skyrocketed to fame for her award-winning albums. That means that fans have witnessed her style change over the years. While many likely accept that aesthetic choices naturally change over time and fashion is a mode of expression, the musical artist has clearly been receiving some negative feedback for her recent style evolution.

Lexie Moreland - Getty Images

In a series of posts on Instagram, Eilish spoke directly to people who have been criticizing her more “feminine” and glam looks in comparison to her early career baggy clothes and and colorful hair. She seemed to be making her statement from home, dressed in casual indoor wear.

Instagram/@billieeilish

“Letter to some comments I be seeing sometimes,” she began her series of Stories. “I spent the first five years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman.”



FREDERIC J. BROWN - Getty Images

She went on, “And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout...and 'what happened to her.' oMG iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest, bla blah. You guys are true idiots. LOL. I can be both you fucking bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!”

“Did you know women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not, women can be interested in multiple things,” Eilish emphasized. “Also femininity does not equal weakness???!!! Omg?! Insane right? Who knew? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

She then used some more colorful language for anyone who still doesn't get it.

And threw everyone the peace sign.

