Billie Eilish becomes the first Oscar winner born in the 2000s

Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·2 min read
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Billie Eilish is just 20 years old, but she's already halfway to an EGOT.

Eilish on Sunday won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "No Time to Die," her theme from the James Bond movie of the same name. This made her the first person born in the 2000s to win an Academy Award, according to The Wrap. She's also the second youngest winner in this category after Marketa Irglova, who won for Once when she was 19.

Since debuting her first album in 2019, Eilish has been making all sorts of history. The "Bad Guy" singer, who was born in December 2001, also became the first person born in the 21st century to be number one on the Billboard 200 chart, and in 2020, she became only the second person to sweep all four major categories at the Grammy Awards.

In early 2020, it was announced that Eilish would perform the James Bond theme for No Time to Die. She was 18 at the time, making her the youngest person to perform a Bond theme. The release of the film was repeatedly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, though, meaning her Oscar victory wouldn't come for another two years.

Eilish's "No Time to Die" also won prizes at the Critics' Choice Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, and the Grammys. She might have had tougher competition at the Oscars had Disney submitted the wildly popular Encanto song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" for consideration. But Disney submitted a different track from the movie, "Dos Oruguitas," before "Bruno" became a sensation.

Now, with an Oscar and multiple Grammys under her belt, could Eilish one day score an Emmy and a Tony, therefore achieving EGOT status? As long as she does so before she turns 39, she would be the youngest person ever to do so. Get ready for Bad Guy: The Musical.

