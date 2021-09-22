Billie Eilish Beat Saber Music Pack Launches on Oculus Quest 2, Rift Platforms

The music of Billie Eilish is coming to Oculus Quest 2 and Rift platforms, with the trailblazing artist releasing a Beat Saber Music Pack that serves up ten of her biggest hits on Sept. 21.

A trailer for the Beat Saber pack shows headset-wearing VR users moving to Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” After the choreographed dance, the users are transported through a portal with lightsabers as they crush incoming blocks coming their way.

The ten songs featured are from Eilish’s albums “Happier Than Ever” and “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” They include: “All The Good Girls Go To Hell,” “Bad Guy,” “Bellyache,” “Bury a Friend,” “Happier Than Ever,” “I Didn’t Change My Number,” “NDA,” “Oxytocin,” “Therefore I Am” and “You Should See Me In a Crown.”

Eilish is a fan of Beat Saber, referencing her family’s love for the game in a recent Rolling Stone cover story. “Other days they’d play Animal Crossing or Beat Saber,” the article revealed.

Eilish will also be returning to the stage IRL, scheduled to headline the Governor’s Ball music festival on Sept. 24. Last weekend, she performed at the iHeartRadio music festival, marking her first live bow since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Billie Eilish Beat Saber Music Pack is available for $12.99 or $1.99 per individual song on Oculus Quest 2 and Rift platforms.

The Beat Saber franchise has sold over 4 million copies worldwide and has featured collaborations with Skrillex, Imagine Dragons, Green Day, BTS and Linkin Park, as well as Interscope’s Beat Saber Mixtape.

Watch the trailer below:

