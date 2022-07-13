Billie Eilish Has Another Nike Air Force 1 High Collab on the Way

Following the release of the "Mushroom" colorway, Billie Eilish is set to release another iteration of her Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration.

Dubbed "Sequoia," the pair dons tonal details throughout, similar to its predecessor. The khaki green hue takes over the entire upper and midsole, as well as the five mid-foot straps reminiscent of the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3. The monochromatic pair is complete with shoelaces in the same color, while Eilish's name appears on the footbed. The previous drop was made using environmentally friendly materials, so we can expect this upcoming pair to be sustainably made as well.

Take a closer look via the gallery above. The Swoosh has yet to announce an official release date, but you can expect the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High "Sequoia" to launch in the coming weeks for $170 USD.

In case you missed it, check out official images of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force.