Billie Eilish and Leonardo DiCaprio highlight star-studded event encouraging people to vote

On Thursday night, CBS aired the special Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy, which featured A-list celebrities encouraging viewers to vote. Grammy darling Billie Eilish said she will be casting her ballot for the first, and hopes others will follow suit.

“To all the new 18-year-olds out there like me who can vote for the first time this year, do it,” said Billie Eilish. “If you care about yourself, your family and your friends, and our future, vote.”

There were powerful music performances from such artists as Shawn Mendes and Chris Martin. As well as a hilarious sketch by comedians Amy Schumer and Chris Rock about what you need to bring to the polling location in order to vote.

The special was bipartisan and featured Republicans like former Ohio governor, John Kasich, and former secretary of state, Condoleezza Rice.

“Your vote matters,” said Rice. “And so take this great privilege, vote, and remember democracy is not a spectator sport.”

Everyone was encouraged to vote, regardless of who they are. “Our democracy should work for everyone,” said Leonardo DiCaprio. “No matter your gender, your sexual orientation, the color of your skin or your heritage, your vote matters. Please go out and vote. Make sure your voice is heard.”

Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy aired on CBS and was sponsored by the Global Citizen initiative.

