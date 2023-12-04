Billie Eilish Accuses Variety Magazine Cover Story Of 'Outing' Her

US singer Billie Eilish arrives to the Variety Hitmakers Brunch held at nya WEST on December 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Billie Eilish has had her say after making headlines over the weekend at the annual Variety’s Hitmakers event following comments about her sexuality.

The What Was I Made For? singer recently suggested she was attracted to women in a cover interview for the publication.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” the 21-year-old told Variety in the November interview.

“I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

At the magazine’s awards event on Saturday 2 December, Eilish was asked on camera by a red carper reporter if she had ‘meant to come out’ in the interview.

In response, the singer laughed and said: “No I didn’t, but I kind of thought: ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I didn’t realise people didn’t know.”

“I just don’t really believe in it (coming out). I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time and I just didn’t talk about it.”

However, despite her calm demeanour when questioned, Eilish has since taken to Instagram to let her feelings be known.

“Thanks Variety for my award and also outing me on a red carpet at 11am instead of talking to me about anything else that matters,” she wrote.

“I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares.”

She signed the post off with a request to fans to stream her hit song for the Barbie movie, What Was I Made For.

HuffPost UK have reached out to Variety for comment.

