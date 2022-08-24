Billie Is Changing the Hair Removal Game With Its New Wax Kit

Billie is taking over bathroom shelves once again with the release of its newest hair removal offering. The Wax Kit is set to arrive in two different iterations: The Wax Kit Body & Underarm and The Wax Kit Face & Bikini.

Following the success of its cult-fave razor, the brand created a set of easy-to-use wax strips that makes a perfect addition to any shaving routine. Unlike traditional waxing, the product doesn’t require any preparation and can be used directly from the box. It also features a vegan, soft gel formula that can be reused at least three times to get every hair off. Another standout detail includes the extra-long tabs which make the waxing process easier. The set comes with soothing serum wipes that help calm the skin post-wax.

Every kit comes with customizable sizing that is made to fit the area you are targeting. The Wax Kit Body & Underarm comes in a total of 36 large to medium strips while The Wax Kit Face & Bikini features 32 medium to small strips.

The Wax Kit Body & Underarm, retailing for $10 USD, and The Wax Kit Face & Bikini, retailing for $9 USD, are exclusively available on Billie's website.