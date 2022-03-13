Billed while in the middle of a miscarriage? That’s what US health care has become

·4 min read
Bigstock

Patients are the last consideration

Monday’s front-page story “Woman billed while miscarrying at local hospital,” about a woman being asked to pay for treatment while she was having a miscarriage is spot on. I started medical school in 1970 and have witnessed 50 years of declining empathy, caring and reasonableness in the practice of medicine and health care delivery. Shareholder return, cost of equipment, reduced reimbursement to providers, patients’ high expectations and insurance takeover of decision-making are among the reasons.

The burdens placed on front-line nurses and the pressures of billing departments on doctors, nurses and administrative staffers are ruining what we need most: caring about how health care is delivered. What has happened to the patient, who is in the middle of all this?

- Lee S. Anderson, Fort Worth

Chaplains provide needed care

Monday’s story about a woman having a miscarriage at a local hospital really touched me. When I was part of the pastoral care department at the Harris Methodist Hospital, we had almost a dozen chaplains on staff — not counting volunteers, mostly clergy. One chaplain focused his or her daily efforts on the emergency room, working with the medical team to support and care for people.

Unfortunately, too many hospital boards and managers see pastoral care as a soft target, easy to eliminate, thus improving their bottom line.

The mental health department has full schedules, leaving support and sympathy to a volunteer cohort of preachers, priests and pastors. Your article didn’t touch on that valuable asset hospitals have.

- James Cooke, Willow Park

This crew isn’t the right one

I keep hearing a lot of the same people who criticized the previous administration for killing an Iranian general responsible for killing American servicemen calling for the U.S. to get involved in Ukraine. That’s all well and good, until the first video of an American plane being shot down hits YouTube.

Do you want the same bunch who planned the Afghanistan withdrawal to plan for Ukraine? Besides the fact that Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are incompetent, they probably have more diversity training to roll out.

Keep in mind, we had only to keep a commitment not to admit Ukraine into NATO. We forget that we almost had a nuclear war when Russia tried to put missiles 90 miles off our coast.

- Chuck Fiedler, Haslet

Ukraine puts us all to a big test

A geopolitical nightmare is an irrational head of state. Russian military commanders anticipated they would easily brush off the Ukrainian military, but they were wrong.

The courage and fortitude of the Ukrainians is inspiring. Humanity is watching the slaughter of innocent noncombatants. The free world and NATO are facing a moment of truth.

This aggressive invasion and slaughter of innocent people must be cut off.

- John P. King, Fort Worth

The US must use its military

President Joe Biden and the United States are not doing enough to support Ukraine as it opposes Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion, which is bringing unimaginable death, destruction and misery to the Ukrainian people.

In one of the greatest humanitarian emergencies of our lifetimes, the United States, a global superpower with unparalleled military resources, must do exceedingly more to aid Ukraine, including providing as many fighter jets as it needs, irrespective of the perceived and associated risks such an action could bring.

Without this aid, Ukraine, a sovereign country of more than 43 million people, will most certainly fall to Russia.

- Lee Enochs, Fort Worth

Priced out of the house market

In the March 9 edition, two headlines tout starter homes for under $300,000 and entry-level homes starting in the $360,000s. (11A) How many young couples recently out of high school or even college, just starting their careers and with hopes of starting a family, can afford home prices like that? Or even middle-aged professionals?

No wonder so many megasized apartment complexes are being built in Tarrant County and the rest of the country. The ultrarich own the apartments and live in big houses. Everybody else will end up living in their apartment buildings.

The government should focus on economic policies to save the middle class, lest America turn into an oligarchy.

- Pat Wertheim, Arlington

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Scottie Barnes says he's growing more and more comfortable in the post

    After a dominant second half versus the Spurs on Wednesday, Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discussed his improved post play and how much it means to have Fred VanVleet back out on the floor. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c