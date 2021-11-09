Billed as ‘the ultimate food fight,’ this SC town will host the World Food Championship

The World Food Championship announced Tuesday that it will bring its high stakes to the Columbia area, where some of the country’s top chefs will try to win a $100,000 grand prize.

The ninth annual WFC competition wrapped up in Dallas, Texas, where 10 chefs earned top spots in different categories. Now, those chefs will travel to Lake Murray in April 2022 to compete against each other in a “final table” event so that the next World Food Champion can be crowned.

Located just outside the capital city, Lake Murray rests in the heart of South Carolina and is a destination known for its food and fishing. The area previously hosted the WFC Super Regional Qualifier in 2020.

“We are really excited to be partnering with such an up-and-coming culinary destination,” Mike McCloud, president and CEO of WFC, said in a news release. “Lake Murray has always been a great supporter of Food Sport, and we can’t wait for our 2021 Category Champions to see what creative culinary challenges await them in this incredible area as we dive into their local cuisine to dish out over $100,000 in prize money.”

The event, often referred to as the “ultimate food fight,” will run from April 28 through May 1 and feature three rounds of challenges that are inspired by local cuisine experts. Contests will be held in rounds, narrowing down contestants from 10 to five, then three before crowning a winner.

Some of the competition is expected to be free for the public, and it will be filmed for a special “Final Table: Lake Murray” documentary.

More information about the contestants and challenges will be revealed in January.

“Lake Murray Country and our Capital City are proud to welcome WFC’s Final Table to our Top Southern Food & Travel Destination,” said Miriam Aria, President and CEO of the Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board. “Visitors will quickly learn this region offers a diversified food scene, and the chefs will feel right at home competing in Columbia, SC.”