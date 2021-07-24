Billboards warning of distraction theft promote fearfulness, says city councillor

The Vancouver Police Department, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and the Vancouver Police Foundation have partnered for a public awareness campaign about distraction thefts, usually committed by strangers who get uncomfortably close to victims. (Don Marce/CBC News - image credit)

A new initiative to prevent distraction thefts in Vancouver is facing criticism that it misses the mark and risks making people needlessly afraid.

The public awareness campaign involves billboards placed in 19 locations around Vancouver, featuring the message 'WARNING: Be cautious of strangers getting close or asking for help."

Below the eye-catching warning is a note advising people to visit the VPD website to find out more. The website provides information on common tactics used by thieves such as this one: "A person approaches you and starts touching you. They may grab your arms or wrists, or give you a hug. You may be surprised by this behaviour, and during the encounter you might not notice the thief removing your jewelry or valuables."

The billboards are presented in English, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog. It's a partnership between the Vancouver Police Department, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and the Vancouver Police Foundation. The latter two are splitting the cost.

Christine Boyle, a Vancouver city councillor, says the billboards "send a confusing, and possibly harmful, message."

"I worry about the impact of this message in situations where people legitimately need help, and rely on the compassion and support of strangers."

Boyle says she's reached out through city staff to the VPD to express her concerns and hopes that the billboards are taken down or the messaging reconsidered.

"I think that's just the first step in a larger conversation that needs to happen about how we're talking about public safety in this city, and not in a way that breeds further fear and distrust of those around us," Boyle said.

The VPD says they generally see a spike in distraction thefts during the summer which can be difficult to investigate because the thieves are usually gone before victims realize what has happened. They say the targets tend to be older people who are walking down the street or doing yard work.

"We don't want to see any more people victimized by this. So the campaign was launched, the goal of it was to get people's attention, to get people talking about distraction thefts, and we like what we see so far," said VPD spokesperson, Sgt. Steve Addison.

When asked about the prospect of removing the billboards, Addison said "Certainly not. They are doing exactly what we want them to do — provoking an important discussion about an important issue."