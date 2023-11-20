Billboard Music Awards winners include Beyoncé, Drake

Beyonce won the Billboard Music Awards for Top R&B Touring Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Top Dance/Electronic Album for "Renaissance" during Sunday night's ceremony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Billboard Music Awards got underway in an unusual online-only ceremony Sunday night, with early winners including Beyoncé, Drake and Coldplay.

The first award announced on the Billboard Music Awards social media channels and official website was Top Country Duo/Group, which went to the Zac Brown Band, followed by Top Afrobeats Song, which was awarded to Selena Gomez and Rema for "Calm Down."

Subsequent awards announced were Top Rap Female Artist, Nicki Minaj; Top Collaboration, presented to Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage for "Creepin';" Top Christian Artist, Lauren Daigle; Top Gospel Artist, Kanye West; Top Hot 100 Producer, Joey Moi; Top Rock Touring Artist, Coldplay; Top Gospel Song, CeCe Winans for "Goodness of God;" Top Afrobeats Artist, Burna Boy; and Top Christian Song, Brandon Lake for "Gratitude."

Drake scored five wins at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist and Top Rap Touring Artist. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The Top K-Pop Touring Artist was announced as BLACKPINK, Top Soundtrack went to Mark Ronson for Barbie The Album, Top Rock Duo/Group went to the Arctic Monkeys and Top Christian Album went to Anne Wilson for My Jesus.

Three awards went to Miley Cyrus for her song "Flowers:" Top Radio Song, Top Billboard Global 200 Song and Top Billboard Global (Excluding U.S.) Song.

SZA scored four wins at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album for "SOS" and Top R&B Song for "Kill Bill." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Beyoncé also won three awards: Top R&B Touring Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Top Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.

Bad Bunny picked up a trio of wins for Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Male Artist and Top Latin Album for Un Verano Sin Ti.

Selena Gomez and Rema won the Top Afrobeats Song award at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards for "Calm Down." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Rapper 21 Savage also received three awards: Top Rap Album for Her Loss, a collaboration with Drake; Top Collaboration for the song "Creepin" with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd; and Top Rap Song for "Rich Flex" with Drake.

SZA scored four awards, winning Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album (SOS) and Top R&B Song ("Kill Bill").

Zach Bryan scored his first-ever Billboard Music Awards, taking home four: Top New Artist, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album for American Heartbreak and Top Rock Song for "Something in the Orange."

Drake, in addition to his two wins alongside 21 Savage, also scored wins for Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist and Top Rap Touring Artist.

The Weeknd was named Top R&B Male Artist, in addition to his Top Collaboration Prize with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage.

Karol G, who performed "QLONA," "Labios Mordidos" and "OJOS FERRARI" for the BMAs, accepted the awards for Top Latin Female Artist and Top Latin Touring Artist.

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta performed their song "I'm Good (Blue)," which earned them the award for Top Dance/Electronic Song, as well as "One in a Million -- David Guetta Remix."

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards schedule just dropped ‼️ Sunday November 19 #BBMAs socials, @Billboard and via https://t.co/VIuDbj2M6u pic.twitter.com/z7eC9TXRey— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) November 18, 2023

Other scheduled performances for the evening include NewJeans at 8:50 p.m. EST, Tate McRae at 9:10 p.m. EST, Peso Pluma at 9:30 p.m. EST, Mariah Carey at 9:50 p.m. EST, Stray Kids at 10:20 p.m. EST and Morgan Wallen at 10:40 p.m. EST.

The reveal of this year's Top Artist is scheduled for 11 p.m. EST.